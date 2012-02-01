COPENHAGEN Feb 1 Denmark's purchasing managers' index fell to 54.3 points in January from a revised 59.4 points in December, the purchase management and logistics lobby DILF said on Wednesday.

The December PMI level was revised down from a figure of 59.8 points reported a month ago.

A reading of more than 50 points indicates an increase in industrial activity while a figure below 50 signals contraction.

The Danish PMI measures orderbooks, the weighted average of production, workforce, delivery time, inventories of finished goods, input costs and purchasing quantities. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)