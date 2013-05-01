COPENHAGEN May 1 Denmark's purchasing managers index fell to 49.5 points in April from a revised 51.9 points in March, the purchase management and logistics lobby DILF said on Wednesday.

The April reading indicated the first time since July last year that the indicator was below the neutral level of 50 points, DILF said.

A reading of more than 50 points indicates an increase in industrial activity while a figure below 50 signals contraction.

The Danish PMI measures orderbooks, the weighted average of production, workforce, delivery time, inventories of finished goods, input costs and purchasing quantities. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)