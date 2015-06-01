(Repeats with no change to text)

COPENHAGEN, June 1 Denmark's purchasing managers index slipped to 52.5 points in May from 52.8 points in April, the purchase management and logistics lobby DILF said on Monday.

A reading of more than 50 points indicates an increase in industrial activity while a figure below 50 signals contraction.

The Danish PMI measures orderbooks, the weighted average of production, workforce, delivery time, inventories of finished goods, input costs and purchasing quantities. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Annabella Nielsen)