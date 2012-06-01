COPENHAGEN, June 1 Denmark's purchasing managers
index fell to 54.3 points in May from a revised 63.1 points in
April, the purchase management and logistics lobby DILF said on
Friday.
"The current level indicates nice growth in industrial
activity although growth has slowed from the previous month,"
DILF said.
A reading of more than 50 points indicates an increase in
industrial activity while a figure below 50 signals contraction.
The Danish PMI measures orderbooks, the weighted average of
production, workforce, delivery time, inventories of finished
goods, input costs and purchasing quantities.
The April figure was revised from 61.8 points.
(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)