GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks wary ahead of risk events this week, dollar struggles
* UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meetings key risks this week
COPENHAGEN, July 2 Denmark's purchasing managers index fell to 53.0 points in June from 54.0 points in May, the purchase management and logistics lobby DILF said on Monday.
A reading of more than 50 points indicates an increase in industrial activity while a figure below 50 signals contraction.
The Danish PMI measures orderbooks, the weighted average of production, workforce, delivery time, inventories of finished goods, input costs and purchasing quantities. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)
TOKYO, June 7 Japan Display Inc is considering deeper restructuring than first planned and has asked a state-backed fund for help after losing business with Apple Inc due to its late entry into OLED technology, the Nikkei business daily reported.