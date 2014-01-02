COPENHAGEN Jan 2 Denmark's purchasing managers index fell to 53.5 points in December from a revised 57.9 points in November, the purchase management and logistics lobby DILF said on Thursday.

A reading of more than 50 points indicates an increase in industrial activity while a figure below 50 signals contraction.

The Danish PMI measures orderbooks, the weighted average of production, workforce, delivery time, inventories of finished goods, input costs and purchasing quantities. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)