BRIEF-Group of shareholders object to capital increase of Nueva Pescanova
* Said on Wednesday that the general meeting of Nueva Pescanova SL approved share capital increase of 135.4 million euros ($145.2 million) via offsetting of credits
COPENHAGEN, March 3 Denmark's purchasing managers index fell to 56.0 points in February from a revised 56.5 points in January, the purchase management and logistics lobby DILF said on Monday.
A reading of more than 50 points indicates an increase in industrial activity while a figure below 50 signals contraction.
The Danish PMI measures orderbooks, the weighted average of production, workforce, delivery time, inventories of finished goods, input costs and purchasing quantities. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)
* Said on Wednesday that the general meeting of Nueva Pescanova SL approved share capital increase of 135.4 million euros ($145.2 million) via offsetting of credits
* Says it plans to merge with a wholly owned subsidiary, which is engaged in sale of sweets and operation of catering shop