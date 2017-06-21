COPENHAGEN, June 21 The Danish government on
Wednesday proposed paying for the construction and renovation of
social housing beginning in 2018 through the issuance of
government bonds rather than mortgages.
"Financing renovation and construction of social housing
through government bonds instead of mortgages will result in
cost reductions. In addition it will increase the transparency
of the government's liabilities," transport, building and
housing minister Ole Birk Olesen said in a stock exchange
announcement.
Denmark's central bank said in a separate statement that it
supported the proposal.
"With this proposal, the central government expects to
achieve significant cost reductions. This reflects, among other
things, that the interest rate on government bonds is lower than
that on mortgages," central bank governor Lars Rohde said.
(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely)