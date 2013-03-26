COPENHAGEN, March 26 Danish authorities said on
Tuesday they discovered traces of pork in some meat sold as beef
for kebabs during an inspection triggered by the recent
horsemeat scandal, prompting demands by the country's Muslim
community for stricter inspection.
A spokesman for the Danish veterinary and food
administration said pork traces were found in beef sold by
supplier Anadolu Kod.
"They told us meat was from some of their counterparts in
Poland," said Erik Jepsen, a spokesman for the Danish veterinary
and food administration.
"It was part of an investigation that we made due to the
horsemeat scandal. Meat from close to 100 companies was
analysed."
The company was not immediately available for comment. On
its website, Anadolu Kod describes itself as a leading producer
of Doner kebab meat in Denmark and Poland.
Danish newspaper Politiken, which earlier reported the
discovery, said the Danish Halal Federation was now demanding
more stringent controls.
The federation called for inspections to ensure meat
labelled halal comes from animals slaughtered following
religious rules and does not come into contact with pork.
Europe's horsemeat scandal erupted in January, when testing
in Ireland revealed some beef products also contained equine
DNA.
It has since spread across the continent, ensnaring numerous
well-known brands, prompting product withdrawals, consumer
concerns and government investigations into the region's complex
food-processing chains.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)