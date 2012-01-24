Denmark's Prince Joachim (L) and Princess Marie arrive at the Sirha restaurant and hotel event during the 2011 Bocuse d'Or cooking competition, in Chassieu, near Lyon, January 25, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Pratta/Files

COPENHAGEN Denmark's Princess Marie gave birth on Tuesday to a baby girl who is 10th in the line of succession to the throne, the royal palace announced.

The girl is the second child born to Marie and her husband, Prince Joachim, son of Queen Margrethe II who this year is celebrating the 40th anniversary of her reign.

Marie, 35, a commoner from France married Joachim in 2008 and the couple already has a two-year-old son.

Joachim, 42, is younger brother of Crown Prince Frederik and has two children from a previous marriage.

(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom, editing by Paul Casciato)