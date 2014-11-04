COPENHAGEN Nov 4 Private equity company IK
Investment Partners is working on a takeover bid for Danish food
groups Claus Meyer and Logismose, daily Jyllands-Posten (JP)
reported on Tuesday.
Claus Meyer, the co-owner of Danish restaurant Noma, crowned
as the world's best restaurant four times, controls several
restaurants, a canteen service, a deli chain and is more
established after a career as a TV chef.
Logismose imports French wine and food, runs two gourmet
restaurants and is controlled by the Gronlykke family.
IK Investment Partners will pay 800 million Danish crowns
($135 million) for the two companies, according to the
newspaper.
"The deal was approved by investors last week," one source
with knowledge of the matter was quoted as telling the
newspaper.
Representatives of IK Investment Partners, Logismose and
Meyer were not immediately available outside of business hours
to comment on the report.
(1 US dollar = 5.9459 Danish crown)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Stephen Coates)