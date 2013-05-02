COPENHAGEN May 2 Denmark's central bank cut its
main lending rate on Thursday to partly shadow a 25 basis points
reduction by the European Central Bank earlier in the day.
The move cut the lending rate by 10 basis points to 0.20
percent to hold the crown currency steady within its
allowed fluctuation band to the euro.
The Nationalbank, kept a secondary rate, the certificates of
deposit (CD), and its current account rate, another secondary
rate, unchanged at negative 0.10 percent and 0.0 percent
respectively.
(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)