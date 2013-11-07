BRIEF-Lander Sports scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd
COPENHAGEN Nov 7 Denmark's central bank did not as many economists had expected cut its interest rates on Thursday despite a 25 basis points reduction by the European Central Bank earlier in the day.
The central bank said that Danish banks have a large need to place funds at the central bank.
"For this reason Danmarks Nationalbank keeps the interest rates unchanged," the central bank said. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent