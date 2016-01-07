(Adds analyst, currency move, context)
By Sabina Zawadzki
COPENHAGEN Jan 7 Denmark's central bank raised
its main interest rate on Thursday to keep its currency in a
tight range against the euro, in a rare step taken independently
of action by the European Central Bank, with which it usually
moves in lockstep.
In its first move since last February, the bank raised its
certificate of deposit rate to minus 0.65 percent from minus
0.75 percent. It left its lending and discount rates at 0.05
percent and 0.00 percent, respectively.
It uses the deposit rate, the return banks get for parking
money with it for one week, as one way to maintain the Danish
crown's long-held peg to the euro. The central bank also
frequently intervenes in foreign currency markets.
Thursday's move follows nine consecutive months of
interventions to bolster the crown as well as Denmark failing to
act when the ECB cut rates on Dec. 3.
The rate hike is also out of step with neighbouring Sweden,
which has been battling flat or falling consumer prices and said
earlier this week it was ready to intervene in currency markets
despite the fact that the Swedish crown floats freely.
The Danish crown has traded around 7.4610 per euro in recent
days, close to its central parity rate of 7.46038, although it
strengthened to a two-month high at 7.4575 following the rate
decision.
The central bank has no fixed schedule of meetings and never
gives guidance on monetary policy. But many analysts had
expected Thursday's move in view of the amounts the central bank
has spent on intervention.
"Whether today's rate hike will be followed by further rate
hikes will depend entirely on the future development of the
Danish crown against the euro. In our main scenario we do not
expect that further rate increases will be required on this side
of summer," said Nordea's chief analyst, Jan Storup Nielsen.
DENMARK WINS 'CROWN WAR'
Denmark began diverging from European Central Bank actions
at the start of last year when the crown came under huge upward
pressure from investors believing the country would drop the
euro peg, days after Switzerland scrapped its cap on the franc
against the shared currency.
That pressure eased after four rate cuts in January and
February, massive interventions and other moves such as the
suspension of government bond issues. On April 2 the crown hit
its weakest point against the euro in 14 years.
Since then, the central bank has gradually depleted its
foreign currency reserves as it fights the weakness of the crown
through intervention.
"Today's interest rate announcement is yet another sign that
the crown war has found its final closure," said Christian
Heinig, chief economist at Realkredit Danmark, referring to the
pressure on the currency in the wake of Switzerland's move.
"A closure was already indicated in 2015 as foreign exchange
reserves declined, and it became even more evident in December
when the central bank did not copy the interest rate cut from
the European Central Bank," he said.
Data issued on Tuesday showed the bank's reserves fell by
almost 50 billion crowns in December, the largest drop since
Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008.
Its reserves are now lower than at the end of 2014, when the
crown began to strengthen causing the central bank to pump
crowns into the market by buying foreign currency, thus building
the reserves to record highs.
Reserves fell by 49 billion crowns to 434.9 billion crowns
($62.7 billion) in December from 483.9 billion crowns at the end
of November having peaked at 737 billion crowns last March.
Under the European Union's Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM2),
Denmark, an EU member but euro zone outsider, has agreed to keep
the crown within 2.25 percent of the parity rate of 7.46038
crowns to the euro. In practice, the crown has not
moved more than 0.5 percent either side of that rate.
"Central bank head Lars Rohde can now be euphoric after the
victory. The war on the crown, which raged in the beginning of
2015, is now over with the Central Bank as a clear winner,"
Sydbank's chief economist, Jacob Graven, said.
