COPENHAGEN, July 5 Denmark's central bank cut
interest rates by a quarter point on Thursday to mirror a
European Central Bank reduction earlier in the day and raised
the limits on the amount banks can hold in the current account
at the central bank.
The current account limits were lifted in connection with
the Nationalbank's reduction of its certificates of deposit (CD)
rate into negative territory for the first time, to 0.20
percent.
The bank cut its main policy rate, the lending rate by 25
basis points to 0.20 percent and left its current account rate
unchanged at 0.0 percent.
"In connection with the introduction of a negative interest
rate on certificates of deposit the current account limits will
be revised upward," the Nationalbank said in a statement.
The bank which sets limits for the amounts individual banks
can hold in the current account raised the total limit for the
sector to 69.7 billion Danish crowns ($11.82 billion) from 23.15
billion, the bank showed in a spreadsheet on its website.
($1 = 5.8977 Danish crowns)
