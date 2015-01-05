COPENHAGEN Jan 5 Denmark's foreign exchange reserves rose to 446.8 billion Danish crowns ($72 billion) in December from 445.5 billion crowns in November, the central bank said on Monday.

Changes in the forex reserves are a pointer to interest rate changes if they stem from central bank intervention in the market because such action by the bank tends to precede moves in interest rates.

The bank said it did not intervene in the foreign exchange market in December to steady the crown.

Denmark, a European Union member but euro zone outsider, keeps the crown steady against the euro, which means that the central bank shifts interest rates for the sole purpose of keeping the crown around its central parity of 7.46038 per euro .

($1 = 6.2348 Danish crowns)