* Reserves climb to new peak of 502.4 bln DKK

* Central bank intervened heavily to curb the crown

* Economists say next rate cut could come this week

COPENHAGEN, June 4 Denmark's foreign exchange reserves jumped to a record high above 500 billion Danish crowns ($83.2 billion) in May as the central bank intervened the most in two years to stem the strength of the currency - and it may well keep on doing so.

Changes in the reserves are a pointer to interest rate settings if they stem from intervention because the Nationalbank usually follows up with rate moves to maintain the currency peg.

Last month it cut rates twice in one week, with the most recent cut of 15 basis points on May 31, and pointed to the possibility of negative rates.

The Danish crown has appreciated strongly in recent weeks to five-month highs around 7.43 to the euro as the euro zone crisis has deepened and wary investors have dumped euro assets in favour of non-euro securities such as Danish bonds.

That could mean more interventions and rate moves to come.

"The Nationalbank is fighting a tough battle to keep the Danish crown stable against the euro," Nordea senior analyst Jan Storup Nielsen said.

"With the continued high demand for the Danish crown, the Nationalbank must soon intervene again - both by raising the foreign exchange reserves further and later in the week probably by carrying out further rate reductions," Nielsen said.

The reserves rose by 20.5 billion crowns in May to a new peak of 502.4 billion crowns, the central bank said on Monday.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts had been for a rise to 512.0 billion crowns.

The Nationalbank said it sold a net 29.6 billion crowns for other currencies last month to steady the crown in line with its mandate.

It was the heaviest intervention in a single month since May 2010, Nordea's Nielsen said in a note to clients.

Nykredit Markets senior economist Tore Stramer said the bank's big purchases of currency for crowns should be seen in light of "a massive capital inflow from abroad, which has led to a strengthening of the Danish crown."

Economists have said that the bank could cut rates again soon, possibly on Wednesday in connection with the European Central Bank's rate meeting if the ECB reduces rates.

The central bank cut its main policy rate, the lending rate to an all-time low of 0.45 percent from 0.60 percent on Thursday last week, and lowered its certificates of deposit rate by 15 basis points to 0.05 percent and its current account rate by the same amount to nil.

Especially for the two secondary rates, last week's cut has brought the prospect of negative rates into view because the Nationalbank changes its rates simultaneously.

"The Nationalbank may need to cut the deposit rate to below zero if the current spread between the deposit and lending rate is to be maintained," Stramer said.

"If last week's rate cut does not succeed in slowing down the capital inflow into Denmark and thereby ease the pressure on the crown, the Nationalbank will not refrain from cutting the deposit rate to below zero," he said.

European Union member but euro zone outsider Denmark's policy of holding the crown steady against the euro means that the central bank shifts interest rates for the sole purpose of keeping the crown around its central parity of 7.46038 per euro .

The bank can use reserves to defend the peg with an allowed fluctuation band of plus or minus 2.25 percent around its central parity, though in practice the bank keeps a tighter range. If intervention is not effective, the bank changes rates. ($1 = 6.0103 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)