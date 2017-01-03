COPENHAGEN Jan 3 Denmark's foreign exchange
reserves rose by 1.8 billion Danish crowns ($250.72 million) to
451.6 billion month-on-month in December after the central bank
said it intervened for the first time since the Brexit vote in
June.
The central bank said it sold 700 million crowns in the
foreign exchange market in December, as the currency -
seen by some investors as a hedge against political uncertainty
in the euro zone - hit a 4-year high against the euro.
($1 = 7.1793 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Louise
Ireland)