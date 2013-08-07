COPENHAGEN, Aug 7 Retail purchases with the
Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 4.7 percent in July
from a year earlier to 26.6 billion Danish crowns, card payment
services firm Nets said on Wednesday.
The data are an indicator of private consumption and come
ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.
Dankort purchases fell from the month before when they
totalled 28.0 billion crowns, said Nets, which is owned by
Danish banks.
Danish retail sales fell 2.0 percent in June year-on-year,
official data from Statistics Denmark showed on July 26.
