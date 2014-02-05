COPENHAGEN, Feb 5 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 3.3 percent in January from a year earlier to 24.5 billion Danish crowns, card payment services firm Nets said on Wednesday. The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures. Dankort purchases fell from the month before when they totalled 31.9 billion crowns, said Nets. Danish retail sales fell 1.5 percent in December year-on-year, official data from Statistics Denmark showed on January 22. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)