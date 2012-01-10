UPDATE 1-GM completes production of 130 Bolt self-driving cars
June 13 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has completed production of 130 self-driving Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles at its Orion assembly plant in Michigan.
COPENHAGEN Jan 10 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, grew 3.8 percent in December from a year earlier to 30.4 billion Danish crowns ($5.21 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Tuesday.
The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.
Dankort purchases rose from the month before when they totalled 24.2 billion crowns, said Nets, which is owned by Danish banks.
Danish retail sales fell 1.8 percent in November year-on-year, official data from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.
The statistics office's retail sales figures for December are due on Feb. 1. ($1 = 5.8376 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)
BEIJING, June 13 China upheld strict sales quotas for electrically powered vehicles in a draft regulation issued on Tuesday, ignoring concessions agreed between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier this month.