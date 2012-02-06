COPENHAGEN Feb 6 Retail purchases with
the Danish national debit card, Dankort, grew 2.2 percent in
January from a year earlier to 22.7 billion crowns, card payment
services firm Nets said on Monday.
The data are an indicator of private consumption and come
ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.
Dankort purchases fell from the month before when they
totalled 30.4 billion crowns, said Nets, which is owned by
Danish banks.
Danish retail sales fell 1.2 percent in December
year-on-year, official data from Statistics Denmark showed on
Feb 1.
