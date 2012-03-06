COPENHAGEN, March 6 Retail purchases with
the Danish national debit card, Dankort, grew 3.8 percent in
February from a year earlier to 21.6 billion Danish crowns
($3.84 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on
Tuesday.
The data are an indicator of private consumption and come
ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.
Danish retail sales fell 2.6 percent in January
year-on-year, official data from Statistics Denmark showed on
March 1.
The statistics office's retail sales figures for February
are due on April 2.
($1 = 5.6178 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)