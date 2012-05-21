COPENHAGEN May 21 The value of retail purchases
with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, fell 1.4 percent
in April from a year earlier to 25.8 billion crowns ($4.42
billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Monday.
The data are an indicator of private consumption and come
ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.
Danish retail sales rose 1.2 percent in March year-on-year,
official data from Statistics Denmark showed on May 1. The
statistics office's retail sales figures for April are due on
June 1.
($1 = 5.8427 Danish crowns)
