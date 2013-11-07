COPENHAGEN, Nov 7 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 1.2 percent in October from a year earlier to 25.9 billion Danish crowns, card payment services firm Nets said on Thursday. The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures. Dankort purchases rose 3.6 from the month before when they totalled 25.0 billion crowns, said Nets, which is owned by Danish banks. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)