COPENHAGEN, March 5 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, grew 1.4 percent in February from a year earlier to 21.9 billion crowns, card payment services firm Nets said on Tuesday.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.

Dankort purchases fell from the month before when they totalled 23.7 billion crowns, said Nets, which is owned by Danish banks.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander)