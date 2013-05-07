COPENHAGEN May 7 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 3.9 percent in April from a year earlier to 26.8 billion crowns, card payment services firm Nets said on Tuesday.

The data is an indicator of private consumption and comes ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.

Dankort purchases totalled 26.3 billion crowns in March, said Nets, which is owned by Danish banks,.

Retail sales fell 4.4 percent year-on-year in April.

