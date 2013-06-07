BRIEF-Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate Development to pay cash 0.4 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
March 31Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
COPENHAGEN, June 7 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 4.1 percent in May from a year earlier to 29.0 billion Danish crowns, card payment services firm Nets said on Friday.
The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.
Dankort purchases rose from the month before when they totalled 26.8 billion crowns, said Nets, which is owned by Danish banks.
Danish retail sales fell 1.5 percent in April year-on-year, official data from Statistics Denmark showed on May 23.
By Elzio Barreto HONG KONG, March 31 Share sales on Asia ex-Japan stock exchanges climbed 20 percent in the first quarter, buoyed by a surge in initial public offerings (IPOs) as China's regulator stepped up the approval of new listings in the world's second largest economy, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday. Proceeds in equity capital markets (ECM) in the region rose to $36.9 billion in the first quarter versus $30.8 billion in the first quarter of 2016, according to
SINGAPORE, March 31 Singapore's total bank lending in February rose as lending to financial institutions, general commerce as well as building and construction increased, central bank data showed on Friday.