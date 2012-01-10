COPENHAGEN, Jan 10 The Danish retail sales index fell 1.8 percent in November from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Tuesday. Retail sales fell 0.5 percent in November from October, Statistics Denmark said. Nov 2011 Oct 2011 Pct change yr/yr -1.8 -3.7* Pct change mth/mth -0.5 0.0 * Revised from an initial figure of 3.6 percent. For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)