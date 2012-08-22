COPENHAGEN, Aug 22 The Danish retail sales index
fell 2 .6 p ercent in J uly from a year earlier, the statistics
office said on We dnesda y.
Retail sales fell 0.2 percent in July from June , Statistics
Denmark said.
July 2012 June 2012
Pct change yr/yr -2.6 -1.0*
Pct change mth/mth -0.2 -0.2**
* Revised from an initial figure of -1.0 percent.
** Revised from an initial figure of -0.3 percent.
For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can
click on www.dst.dk
