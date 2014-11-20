COPENHAGEN, Nov 20 The Danish retail sales index
rose 3.1 percent in October from a year earlier, the statistics
office said on Thursday.
Retail sales rose 0.7 percent in October from the previous
month, Statistics Denmark said.
Oct 2014 Sep 2014
Pct. change yr/yr +3.1 +0.6**
Pct. change mth/mth +0.7 -0.8***
** Revised from an initial figure of 0.5 percent.
*** Revised from an initial figure of -0.9 percent.
For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users
can click on www.dst.dk
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)