COPENHAGEN, Nov 20 The Danish retail sales index rose 3.1 percent in October from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Thursday. Retail sales rose 0.7 percent in October from the previous month, Statistics Denmark said. Oct 2014 Sep 2014 Pct. change yr/yr +3.1 +0.6** Pct. change mth/mth +0.7 -0.8*** ** Revised from an initial figure of 0.5 percent. *** Revised from an initial figure of -0.9 percent. For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)