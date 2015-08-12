BRIEF-Innovation Medical Management to set up wholly owned health management sub-subsidiary
* Says it plans to set up health management sub-subsidiary in Harbin city, with a registration capital of 30 million yuan
COPENHAGEN Aug 12 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 9.3 percent in July from a year earlier to 30.4 billion Danish crowns ($4.5 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Wednesday.
The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.
Danish retail sales rose 1.5 percent in June year-on-year, data from Statistics Denmark showed on July 29.
($1 = 6.6937 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Teis Jensen)
JAKARTA, May 10 Indonesia's retail sales in March grew 4.2 percent from a year earlier, a faster pace than in February, a survey by Bank Indonesia (BI) showed on Wednesday.