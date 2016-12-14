COPENHAGEN Dec 14 Retail purchases with the
Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 5.8 percent in
November from a year earlier to 30.1 billion Danish crowns
($4.30 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on
Wednesday.
The data are an indicator of private consumption and come
ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.
"Consumption was driven partly by 'Black Friday' and 'Cyber
Monday', which are two initiatives in the retail sector, which
now marks the start of the Christmas shopping season," Nets said
in a press release.
($1 = 6.9930 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Annabella Pultz Nielsen)