COPENHAGEN, April 25 The Danish retail sales index fell 0.4 percent in March from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Friday.

Retail sales fell 0.1 percent in March from the previous month, Statistics Denmark said.

Mar 2014 Feb 2014

Pct. change yr/yr -0.4 +1.0*

Pct. change mth/mth -0.1 +0.8**

* Revised from an initial figure of 0.7 percent.

** Revised from an initial figure of 0.6 percent.

(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)