Target slashes CEO pay package after bleak year
May 1 Target Corp's Chief Executive Brian Cornell took a sharp cut in compensation after the company failed to meet financial goals in a year marred by declines in sales and share price.
COPENHAGEN, April 25 The Danish retail sales index fell 0.4 percent in March from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Friday.
Retail sales fell 0.1 percent in March from the previous month, Statistics Denmark said.
Mar 2014 Feb 2014
Pct. change yr/yr -0.4 +1.0*
Pct. change mth/mth -0.1 +0.8**
* Revised from an initial figure of 0.7 percent.
** Revised from an initial figure of 0.6 percent.
For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)
* Kraft heinz co - oscar mayer hot dog now has no by-products, no added nitrates or nitrites and no artificial preservatives in their meat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: