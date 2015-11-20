BRIEF-Henry Morgan Ltd updates on dividend guidance
* "Company's current intention is to pay a special dividend after the 30 June year end of 18 to 22 cents per share"
COPENHAGEN Nov 20 The Danish retail sales index rose 2.5 percent in October from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Friday.
Retail sales rose 0.5 percent in October from the previous month, Statistics Denmark said.
Oct 2014 Sep 2014
Pct. change yr/yr +2.5 +2.1**
Pct. change mth/mth +0.5 +0.1***
** Revised from an initial figure of 2.0 percent.
*** Revised from an initial figure of 0.0 percent.
For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk
* Precinct shareholders will receive a third-quarter dividend of 1.40 cents per share