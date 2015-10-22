COPENHAGEN Oct 22 The Danish retail sales index rose 2.0 percent in September from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Thursday.

Retail sales volumes were unchanged in September from the previous month, Statistics Denmark said.

Sept 2015 Aug 2015

Pct. change yr/yr +2.0 +0.5**

Pct. change mth/mth 0.0 -0.1

** Revised from an initial figure of +0.2 percent.

(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)