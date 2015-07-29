BRIEF-Ternienergia clarifies on agreement to build microgrids in India
* Ternienergia clarifies on agreement to build microgrids in India
COPENHAGEN, July 29 The Danish retail sales index rose 1.5 percent in June from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Wednesday.
Retail sales rose 0.6 percent in June from the previous month, Statistics Denmark said.
June 2015 May 2015
Pct. change yr/yr +1.5 -3.8
Pct. change mth/mth +0.6 -1.3**
** Revised from an initial figure of -1.2 percent.
* Freddie Mac settles second seasoned credit risk transfer offering