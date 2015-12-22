BRIEF-First United Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* First united corporation announces first quarter 2017 earnings
COPENHAGEN Dec 22 The Danish retail sales index rose 1.1 percent in November from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Tuesday.
Retail sales rose 0.2 percent in November from the previous month, bringing the index to its highest level since April 2011, Statistics Denmark said.
Nov 2015 Oct 2015
Pct. change yr/yr +1.1 +2.5
Pct. change mth/mth +0.2 +0.5 (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
* Steel Partners Holdings LP reports first quarter financial results and outlook