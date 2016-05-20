BRIEF-Fatfish Internet anticipates to issue about 169.3 mln new shares
* Anticipated that up to 169.3 million new shares may be issued, which would raise approximately A$1.69 million before expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN, May 20 The Danish retail sales index rose 1.1 percent in April from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Friday. Retail sales rose 1.0 percent in April from the previous month, Statistics Denmark said. April 2016 March 2016 Pct. change yr/yr +1.1 -3.0** Pct. change mth/mth +1.0 -0.8*** ** Revised from an initial figure of -3.1 percent. *** Revised from an initial figure of -1.0 percent. For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Teis Jensen)
NEW YORK, May 15 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn acquired a new 19.8 million share stake in business services provider Conduent Inc in the first quarter and sold out of pharmaceutical firm Allergan Plc and speech technology group Nuance Communications Inc, according to regulatory filings on Monday.