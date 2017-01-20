Azeri central bank does not expect manat to weaken in 2017
BAKU, May 30 Azeri central bank governor Elman Rustamov said on Tuesday that he did not expect the country's manat currency to weaken this year.
COPENHAGEN, Jan 20 The Danish retail sales index was unchanged in December from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Friday. Retail sales fell 1.1 percent in December from the previous month, Statistics Denmark said. Dec 2016 Nov 2016 Pct. change yr/yr +0.0 +2.6 Pct. change mth/mth -1.1 -0.1** ** Revised from an initial figure of +0.2 percent. For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
BAKU, May 30 Azeri central bank governor Elman Rustamov said on Tuesday that he did not expect the country's manat currency to weaken this year.
* Says 4,225 units of its 5th series options were exercised to 422,500 shares of its common stock from May 1 to May 30