Box Office: 'Wonder Woman' Repeats Box Office Victory, Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' Misfires
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
COPENHAGEN, Feb 1 The Danish retail sales index fell 1.2 percent in December from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Wednesday. Retail sales fell 0.1 percent in December from November, Statistics Denmark said. Dec 2011 Nov 2011 Pct change yr/yr -1.2 -1.9* Pct change mth/mth -0.1 -0.3** * Revised from an initial figure of -1.8 percent. ** Revised from an initial figure of -0.5 percent. For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
LONDON, June 11 British foreign minister Boris Johnson has urged Conservative Party lawmakers to give Prime Minister Theresa May their full support in a group text message, ITV reported on Sunday.