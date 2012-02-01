COPENHAGEN, Feb 1 The Danish retail sales index fell 1.2 percent in December from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Wednesday. Retail sales fell 0.1 percent in December from November, Statistics Denmark said. Dec 2011 Nov 2011 Pct change yr/yr -1.2 -1.9* Pct change mth/mth -0.1 -0.3** * Revised from an initial figure of -1.8 percent. ** Revised from an initial figure of -0.5 percent. For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)