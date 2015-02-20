(Corrects y/y retail sales to 2.4 pct from 1.1 pct)

COPENHAGEN Feb 20 The Danish retail sales index rose 2.4 percent in January from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Friday.

Retail sales rose 0.2 percent in January from December, Statistics Denmark said.

Jan 2015 Dec 2014 Pct change yr/yr 2.4 2.4** Pct change mth/mth 0.2 -0.5

**Revised from an initial figure of 2.3 percent.

For further details in Danish www.dst.dk (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)