COPENHAGEN Jan 8 Retail purchases with the
Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 8.3 percent in
December from a year earlier to 36.8 billion Danish crowns
($5.37 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Friday.
The data are an indicator of private consumption and come
ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.
Danish retail sales rose 1.1 percent in November
year-on-year, data from Statistics Denmark showed on December
22.
($1 = 6.8506 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Ole Mikkelsen)