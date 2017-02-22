COPENHAGEN Feb 22 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 2.7 percent in January from a year earlier to 27.0 billion Danish crowns ($3.82 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Wednesday.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.

($1 = 7.0694 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Terje Solsvik)