BRIEF-Aedifica acquires care residence in Leersum, NL
* ACQUISITION OF A CARE RESIDENCE IN LEERSUM, THE NETHERLANDS (CONTRACTUAL VALUE CIRCA EUR 6 MILLION)
COPENHAGEN Feb 22 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 2.7 percent in January from a year earlier to 27.0 billion Danish crowns ($3.82 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Wednesday.
The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.
($1 = 7.0694 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Approved a dividend of 49 cents per dividend entitled share for financial year 2016