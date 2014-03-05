COPENHAGEN, March 5 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 5.1 percent in February from a year earlier to 23 billion Danish crowns, card payment services firm Nets said on Wednesday. The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures. Dankort purchases fell from the month before when they totalled 24.5 billion crowns, Nets said. Danish retail sales fell 0.4 percent in January month-on-month, official data from Statistics Denmark showed on Feb 20. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by by Mark Heinrich)