COPENHAGEN, March 5 Retail purchases with the
Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 5.1 percent in
February from a year earlier to 23 billion Danish crowns, card
payment services firm Nets said on Wednesday.
The data are an indicator of private consumption and come
ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.
Dankort purchases fell from the month before when they
totalled 24.5 billion crowns, Nets said. Danish retail sales
fell 0.4 percent in January month-on-month, official data from
Statistics Denmark showed on Feb 20.
(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by by Mark Heinrich)