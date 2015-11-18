COPENHAGEN Copenhagen Airport's Terminal 3 was briefly evacuated on Wednesday because of a suspicious bag but returned to normal after it was found to be a false alarm.

The terminal was cleared from around 1130 GMT to 1300 GMT after some passengers reported hearing other passengers talking about a bomb, police said on Twitter without giving details.

No flights were cancelled as departures and arrivals were moved to other terminals of the Nordic region's largest airport.

The Copenhagen Metro and trains between Sweden and Denmark were briefly disrupted but were operating normally again soon after.

Danish police said they had increased their security readiness to the second-highest of five levels of readiness, as a consequence of the attacks in Paris last week.

