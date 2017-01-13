COPENHAGEN Jan 13 NATO member Denmark plans to
increase military spending in response to Russian missile
deployments in the Baltic region that it perceives as a threat,
its new defence minister said in an interview published on
Friday.
But Claus Hjort Frederiksen said that despite pressure from
allies including incoming U.S. President Donald Trump, Denmark
was not able to meet the NATO defence spending target of 2
percent of gross domestic product.
"We are under great pressure from both the current Obama
administration and, from what we understand, the incoming
president Trump to live up to the 2 percent target," Frederiksen
said. "I would say it is not a realistic (target to reach)."
His comments feed into a contentious debate about
burden-sharing in NATO, fuelled by Trump's assertions that U.S.
allies are not contributing enough for their own defence and
Washington is paying a disproportionate amount. Denmark spent
about 1.2 percent of GDP on defence in 2016.
Russia said in October that as part of routine drills it had
moved ballistic nuclear-capable Iskander-M missiles to its
enclave of Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea and deployed its S-400
air missile defence system there.
"We can observe that the Russians now are deploying new
missiles in Kaliningrad with a capability to reach Copenhagen."
This is of course a serious risk," Frederiksen told daily
newspaper Berlingske.
Denmark last month offered to deploy 200 troops to a UK-led
NATO mission in Estonia, and has said it plans to join a
Europe-based missile defence system.
In March 2015, Russia's ambassador to Denmark threatened to
aim nuclear missiles at Danish warships if Denmark joined that
programme.
