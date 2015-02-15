* Danish PM calls shooting at arts cafe a "terrorist attack"
* French ambassador compares it to Charlie Hebdo attack
* Swedish artist has lived under death threats since 2007
COPENHAGEN, Feb 14 A civilian was killed and
three police wounded on Saturday when a masked gunman sprayed
bullets at a Copenhagen venue holding a meeting attended by a
Swedish artist threatened with death for his cartoons of the
Prophet Mohammad.
Danish police said the suspect shooter escaped in a getaway
car. Hours later, shots were fired at a synagogue early on
Sunday, with one person hit in the head and two police officers
wounded. Police said it was too early to connect the two
attacks.
Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt said Denmark was on
high alert after a "terrorist attack" police said was aimed at
artist Lars Vilks, who stirred controversy in 2007 with
published drawings depicting the Prophet Mohammad as a dog.
The attacker escaped in a car that was found later in the
outskirts of Copenhagen. Police could not yet describe the
precise condition of the person shot in the head or the police
officers who were hurt in synagogue attack.
The cafe complex was hosting a cultural event called "Art,
Blasphemy and Freedom of Expression". French ambassador to
Denmark Francois Zimeray, who was attending the event, likened
the shooting to the attack on the Charlie Hebdo newspaper in
Paris by Islamist militants that killed 12 people last month.
"We feel certain now that it was a politically motivated
attack, and thereby it was a terrorist attack," Thorning-Schmidt
told journalists close to the site of the attack.
European Council President Donald Tusk called the attack
"another brutal terrorist attack targeted at our fundamental
values and freedoms, including the freedom of expression."
Witnesses said one or more gunmen had tried to shoot their
way into the venue before guards returned fire. Vilks, the
event's main speaker, and Zimeray were unharmed.
"I heard someone firing with automatic weapons and someone
shouting. Police returned the fire and I hid behind the bar. It
felt surreal, like in a movie," Niels Ivar Larsen told Danish
TV2.
The police said at first they were seeking two men who had
sped off in a getaway vehicle, but later said they were looking
for one man and issued a photograph of a suspect wearing a thick
coat and maroon bobble hat. His face was obscured by a scarf.
"I'm still a bit stunned. I was inside, I had just sat down
after my speech and then I heard shots," Zimeray told French
news channel TF1.
"We all dove to the floor as we heard the gunshots and tried
to protect ourselves, and we crawled to the emergency exit."
Media reports and witnesses on Twitter described the attack,
saying between 20 and 40 shots were fired from an automatic
weapon. Television footage showed windows of the arts centre and
cafe riddled with bullet holes.
"The security guards shouted 'Everyone get out!' and we were
being pushed out of the room," Helle Merete Brix, organiser of
the event, told Reuters. "They tried to shoot their way into the
conference room ... I saw one of them running by, wearing a
mask. There was no way to tell his face."
Sound technician Palle Vedel told Danish DR news channel
that the meeting had been opened by the French ambassador, who
praised Denmark for the support following the Charlie Hebdo
shootings.
Denmark itself became a target after the publication 10
years ago of cartoons lampooning the Prophet Mohammad, images
which led to sometimes fatal protests in the Muslim world.
"Before the ambassador even got the opportunity to give the
floor to Lars Vilks, the meeting was interrupted when one or
more men started shooting at the cafe," Vedel said.
Police said the dead civilian man was 40 years old.
Sweden's security police said Swedish bodyguards were with
Vilks at the time of the shooting while authorities in southern
Sweden said they were helping Danish police. Sweden is joined to
Denmark by bridge and transit across is largely unchecked.
In January, 17 people were killed in France in three days of
violence that began when two Islamist gunmen burst into the
Paris offices of the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, opening
fire in revenge for its publication of satirical images of
Mohammad.
Vilks stirred controversy in 2007 with published drawings
depicting Mohammad as a dog which sparked threats from Islamist
militant groups.
He has received numerous death threats and has lived under
the constant protection of the Swedish police since 2010. Two
years ago, an American woman known as Jihad Jane was sentenced
to 10 years in prison for plotting to kill him.
French President Francois Hollande said Interior Minister
Bernard Cazeneuve would go to the Danish capital as soon as
possible.
