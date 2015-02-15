By Sabina Zawadzki
| COPENHAGEN
COPENHAGEN Feb 15 Denmark was on high alert and
a massive manhunt was under way on Sunday after a man sprayed
bullets at a Copenhagen cafe hosting a debate on freedom of
speech and blasphemy, killing one person and wounding three
police officers.
The meeting attacked on Saturday was attended by Swedish
artist Lars Vilks, who has been threatened with death for his
cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad.
The French ambassador, who was also there, compared the
shooting to the deadly January attack on a satirical newspaper
in Paris by Islamist militants.
Hours after the cafe attack, shots were fired at a
Cophenhagen synagogue. Two police officers were wounded by
gunfire and a civilian was shot multiple times in the head.
Police and said it was too early to connect that incident with
the arts cafe shooting.
Authorities could not give details on the civilian's
condition but said the police officers' wounds were not
considered life-threatening. One officer was wounded in the leg
and the other in the arm.
"We feel certain now that it was a politically motivated
attack, and thereby it was a terrorist attack," Prime Minister
Helle Thorning-Schmidt told journalists, speaking on Saturday
close to the site of the first incident.
Helicopters circled around the Danish capital late into the
night and throngs of armed police, some in armored vehicles,
hunted for the suspect or suspects in the shootings.
The police presence was particular heavy near the sites of
the shootings, both in relatively central Cophenhagen.
The attacks mirrored those of Jan. 17 in Paris, when
brothers Cherif and Said Kouachi burst into the office of
newspaper Charlie Hebdo and opened fire in revenge for its
satirical images of the Prophet Mohammad, beginning three days
of violence that killed 17.
European Council President Donald Tusk called Saturday's
attack "another brutal terrorist attack targeted at our
fundamental values and freedoms, including the freedom of
expression."
Denmark itself became a target after the publication 10
years ago of cartoons lampooning the Prophet Mohammad, images
which led to sometimes fatal protests in the Muslim world.
Vilks stirred controversy himself in 2007 with published
drawings depicting Mohammad as a dog, triggering threats.
He received numerous death threats and has lived under the
constant protection of Swedish police since 2010. Two years ago,
an American woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the
United States for plotting to kill him.
French President Francois Hollande said Interior Minister
Bernard Cazeneuve would go to the Danish capital later on
Sunday.
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and
Frances Kerry)