* Police believe man they shot dead behind both attacks
* Two killed in attack on cultural event, synagogue
* PM promises to protect Jewish communities
(Adds detail on alleged identity of shooter)
By Sabina Zawadzki and Ole Mikkelsen
COPENHAGEN, Feb 15 Police shot dead a
22-year-old Danish-born gunman on Sunday after he killed two
people at a Copenhagen synagogue and an event promoting free
speech in actions possibly inspired by an attack on the French
satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, authorities said.
Spy chief Jens Madsen said the gunman was known to
intelligence services prior to the shooting and had probably
acted alone. Police said he had a record of violence,
gang-related activities and weapons possession.
Two civilians - a synagogue guard and a film-maker - were
killed and five police were wounded in the two separate attacks
in the Danish capital on Saturday and Sunday.
Witnesses said the gunman had fired up to 40 shots at a cafe
hosting a free speech event with Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who
has received death threats for depicting the head of the Prophet
Mohammad on a dog.
The gunman then moved on to a nearby synagogue where the
guard, protecting a young girl's confirmation, was gunned down.
On Sunday, thousands of Danes left a sea of flowers by the
city's ornate 180-year-old synagogue.
"We are a small nation and such things don't happen here,"
28-year-old student Frederikke Baastrup said, reflecting a
widespread sense of shock in a country that prides itself on its
reputation for safety and social tolerance.
Police cordoned off several sections of a predominantly
immigrant neighbourhood and took away several people for
questioning, witnesses said.
Danish media widely reported the gunman to be Omar Abdel
Hamid El-Hussein. Reuters could not confirm his identity and
police declined to comment.
ON ALERT SINCE PARIS ATTACKS
Danish media said El-Hussein had been jailed for stabbing a
19-year-old man in the leg on a Copenhagen train in 2013, and
was freed a few weeks ago.
Danish authorities have been on alert since Islamist gunmen
killed 17 people in three days of violence in Paris in January
that began with an attack on weekly Charlie Hebdo, long known
for its acerbic cartoons on Islam, other religions and
politicians.
"Denmark and France are the same nations, feeling the same
sadness but also the same will to resist, fight and defeat
terrorism," French President Francois Hollande said.
"They hit the same targets, they hit what we are, what we
represent, the values of freedom, the rule of law, that all
citizens, whatever their religion, should be able to enjoy."
Madsen said the attacks appeared to have been inspired by
the Paris attacks.
But police said they did not believe the suspect had
received training in jihadist camps in the Middle East.
The man had two handguns on him when he was killed and the
police search later found an automatic weapon that may have been
used in Saturday's attacks.
The gunman's primary target was likely to have been the free
speech event with Vilks.
Dozens of bullets were fired in quick succession, probably
from an automatic weapon, according to a recording of the event
obtained by Danish TV2.
Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt said the attacks were
terrorism but said this was not the start of a war between the
West and Islam.
"When you mercilessly fire deadly bullets at innocent people
taking part in a debate, when you attack the Jewish community,
you attack our democracy," Thorning-Schmidt said outside the
synagogue. "We will do everything possible to protect our Jewish
community."
CARTOONS
Denmark became a target of violent Islamists 10 years ago
after the publication of cartoons lampooning the Prophet
Mohammad, images that led to sometimes fatal protests in the
Muslim world. Many Muslims consider any representation of the
Prophet blasphemous.
Vilks stirred controversy himself in 2007 with drawings
depicting Mohammad's head on a dog, triggering death threats.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said such attacks
were likely to continue, and that Israel would welcome European
Jews who chose to move to there.
Witnesses said French ambassador Francois Zimeray had just
finished introducing the cafe event, entitled "Art, Blasphemy
and Freedom of Expression", when the assailant opened fire.
The venue was heavily guarded by police, who fired back, but
the attacker nevertheless escaped.
Vilks sheltered on the floor of a cold room at the back of
the cafe with one of the event's organisers.
He has lived under Swedish police protection since 2010 and
two years ago an American woman was jailed for 10 years in the
United States for plotting to kill him.
Like other European governments, Scandinavian leaders have
been increasingly concerned about the radicalisation of young
Muslims travelling to Syria and Iraq to fight alongside violent
jihadist groups such as Islamic State.
Authorities have also been worried about possible lone
gunmen like Anders Behring Breivik, the anti-immigrant Norwegian
who killed 77 people in 2011, most of them at a youth camp run
by Norway's ruling centre-left Labour Party.
(Additional reporting by the Copenhagen bureau, Niklas Pollard
in Stockholm and Michel Rose in Paris; Writing by Alistair
Scrutton and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Jon Boyle and Stephen
Powell)